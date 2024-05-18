Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Broadwind Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 175.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 68.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Broadwind by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 324,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

