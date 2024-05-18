Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $149.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $150.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $835,946,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

