Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Get Ameresco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ameresco by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.