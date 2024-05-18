Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Up 8.1% in April

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 781,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at Cable One
In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cable One Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE:CABO opened at $387.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.49. Cable One has a 1-year low of $369.13 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
