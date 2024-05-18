Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Up 8.1% in April

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 781,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Cable One Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $387.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.49. Cable One has a 1-year low of $369.13 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

