iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 7.2% in April

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $89.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

