Citigroup Boosts AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $3.20

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $3.10 to $3.20 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 13.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

