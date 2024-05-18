Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 121.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

