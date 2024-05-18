STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $241.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get STERIS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,728,000 after buying an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 120,616 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after acquiring an additional 282,387 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 0.8 %

STERIS stock opened at $232.69 on Monday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.