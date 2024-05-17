Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,207,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7,074.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,271,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,883,000 after buying an additional 3,226,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock remained flat at $48.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,905,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,248,896. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

