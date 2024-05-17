Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.83. 3,691,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,610. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

