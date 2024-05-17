The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Update

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 945,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $663.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

