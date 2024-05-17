First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ remained flat at $11.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
