First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ remained flat at $11.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FBZ Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 2.03% of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

