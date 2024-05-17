Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEZS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 5,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 760.32% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.