Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,600 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cadre Stock Up 1.8 %

Cadre stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 185,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,387. Cadre has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadre will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cadre

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadre by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after purchasing an additional 621,116 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at $11,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 206,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 113,722 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Cadre by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDRE shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadre

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.