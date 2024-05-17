Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 7.3%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 477,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 761,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 12.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $996.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

