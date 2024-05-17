Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sphere 3D from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Sphere 3D stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 311,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.87. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sphere 3D will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

