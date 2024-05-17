Short Interest in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Declines By 5.6%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 65,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days. Approximately 29.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 4,246,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,769. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DM. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Desktop Metal

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 180,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 871,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 395,373 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 522,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 171.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

