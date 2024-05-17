Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. 43,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.22. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

