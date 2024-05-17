Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ENLV
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enlivex Therapeutics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.