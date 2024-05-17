Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Up 5.8%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 288,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 809,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $766.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 328,913 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

