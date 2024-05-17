Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.53

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 586602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $336,334.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,195.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,195.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979 over the last 90 days. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 398,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 10.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Warby Parker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

