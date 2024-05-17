Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Up to $27.49

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $28.23. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 190,450 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

