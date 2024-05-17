Avation (LON:AVAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.00

Avation PLC (LON:AVAPGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.75), with a volume of 540805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.75 ($1.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avation from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £98.44 million, a PE ratio of -2,283.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.99.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

