Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.08

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 2867116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Denison Mines Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 4,871.97% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

