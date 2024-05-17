Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.29

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 951703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 10.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.87.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0480117 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

