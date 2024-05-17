Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 762,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 345,929 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Super Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Super Group

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

