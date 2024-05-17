East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.17

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 317000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

East Africa Metals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

