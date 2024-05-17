RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RT Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$611,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.74.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

