SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.32

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 75179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

