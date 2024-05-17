Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.25

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 218447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.33 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.99, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.60 million for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

