Porvair (LON:PRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Porvair
Porvair Stock Down 0.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Porvair
In other news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,094.70). 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Porvair
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Porvair
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.