Porvair (LON:PRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

PRV stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 624 ($7.84). 66,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,975. The firm has a market capitalization of £289.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,782.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 619.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 522 ($6.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 680 ($8.54).

In other news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,094.70). 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

