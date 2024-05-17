Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend

MBH stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 104 ($1.31). 333,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.20. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Michelmersh Brick

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Robert Fenwick purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,119.32). 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

