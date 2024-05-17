Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Michelmersh Brick
Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance
Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Michelmersh Brick
In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Robert Fenwick purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,119.32). 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Michelmersh Brick Company Profile
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Michelmersh Brick
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.