Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Future Price Performance
Shares of LON:FUTR traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,024 ($12.86). The stock had a trading volume of 417,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,753. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,091 ($13.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 671.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 734.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.
Future Company Profile
