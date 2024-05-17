Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Future Price Performance

Shares of LON:FUTR traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,024 ($12.86). The stock had a trading volume of 417,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,753. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,091 ($13.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 671.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 734.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

