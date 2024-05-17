K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$9.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.00.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.05.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNT

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of KNT stock remained flat at C$7.99 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$670,192.40. Insiders have sold a total of 364,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,330 in the last 90 days.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.