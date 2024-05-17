Doximity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,944 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 152% compared to the average volume of 2,357 put options.

DOCS traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,867,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,073. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

