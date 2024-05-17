ProShares Ultra Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,251 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 43% compared to the average volume of 3,660 call options.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of AGQ stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.03. 3,215,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $45.11.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $3,995,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 459.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,952 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

