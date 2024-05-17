First Majestic Silver Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 27,614 call options on the company. This is an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 20,084 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after buying an additional 5,101,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,433,000 after buying an additional 1,534,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 266,864 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 251,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 444,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 231,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 17,622,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,704,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

