Ouster Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 8,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 335% compared to the average daily volume of 1,985 call options.
Ouster Stock Performance
Ouster stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,173. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ouster will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Ouster
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,360 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 569,121 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 886,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 157,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ouster by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $4,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.