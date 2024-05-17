Ouster Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 8,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 335% compared to the average daily volume of 1,985 call options.

Ouster Stock Performance

Ouster stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,173. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ouster will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OUST. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,360 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 569,121 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 886,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 157,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ouster by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $4,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Stories

