Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of JD.com Call Options (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 111,247 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical volume of 80,778 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,367,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,238,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

