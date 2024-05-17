VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 52,240 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 222% compared to the average daily volume of 16,214 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,072,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,635. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

