Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans $0.26 Jun 24 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a jun 24 dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 14th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 189.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

