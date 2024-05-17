AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $11.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

AXS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 520,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

