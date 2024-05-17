Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Meritage Homes has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $21.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

MTH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 247,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.19.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

