Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $28.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.34. 26,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,806. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.37. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $168.78 and a 1 year high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

