Kadant Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $10.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.02. 109,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,860. Kadant has a twelve month low of $186.99 and a twelve month high of $354.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Kadant

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.