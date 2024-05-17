Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 87.7% per year over the last three years.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

ECC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 484,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,033. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $785.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 84.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

