Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Announces $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Carter’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of CRI traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $68.66. 749,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter's last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter's had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carter's will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

