Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ ONBPP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 2,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.35.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
