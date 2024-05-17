Arch Capital Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ACGLO)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACGLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
