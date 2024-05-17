Arch Capital Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ACGLO)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

