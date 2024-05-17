Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $21,009.06 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,111,806,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,111,755,315 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://everscale.network."

