Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $204.52 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Swipe has a total market cap of $204.52 million and $5.24 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 604,121,888 coins and its circulating supply is 604,125,848 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

